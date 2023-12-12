Knowle Manor Care Home in Morley looks set for closure as Leeds City Council desperately tries to save cash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Knowle Manor Care Home, in Tennyson Terrace, provides care for up to 29 elderly people.
But its residents may soon have to move elsewhere – if the local authority goes ahead with a sweeping series of proposals designed to rescue it from its financial woes.
It was revealed last week that the council must save £58.4m over the next 12 months, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings, for it to set a legally required balanced budget.
If it cannot do that, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.
The cost-saving measures that have been proposed include the ending of the lease on a well-loved museum, introducing car parking charges at three popular city parks, and the “repurposing” of a care home in Rothwell – although these have yet to officially be signed off.
They also include the closure of Knowle Manor Care Home in Morley ahead of the 2024/25 budget being set.
That proposal has been met with disappointment in the town.
Independent Coun Wyn Kidger, who represents the Morley ward, said: “We’re gutted. I know we’re in dire straits, but where are the residents going to go if this happens?
"With the ages of the people living there, it seems sad that they wouldn’t be able to live out their days in a home they love. We’re really disappointed.”
Coun Kidger added that the home had previously been under threat, but the community fought to save it.
The number of in-house care homes run by the council has dropped over the years, as the private sector has taken over the market.
It is understood that Knowle Manor’s current residents will be found nearby homes, while staff will be redeployed within the council’s adult social care department.
Coun James Lewis, the leader of the authority, said: “We will need to look at whether there could be another community use for Knowle Manor.”
All of the council’s proposed measures, which also include a 4.99% tax increase, are due to be discussed by senior councillors at an executive board meeting tomorrow (December 13).