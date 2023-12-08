Parking charges set for Roundhay Park amid financial woes at Leeds City Council

Drivers could be charged to visit Roundhay Park – if Leeds City Council goes ahead with measures to save cash and improve its “dire” financial position.

A dramatic series of proposals were unveiled by the authority this week, that included axing 750 jobs, doing away with council buildings, and ending the lease on a popular museum.

The measures – that have yet to be officially signed off – come as the council seeks to set a balanced budget for the next financial year.

To do that, it must save £58.4m over the next 12 months, alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings. Without setting its legally required balanced budget, it would effectively be declaring bankruptcy.

Introducing car parking charges at Roundhay Park are among the proposals made by Leeds City Council ahead of its budget for 2024/25. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

One of the proposals that is likely to concern many is the introduction of parking charges at Roundhay Park, Middleton Park and Temple Newsam Park.

The suggestion follows similar plans at Golden Acre Park and Otley Chevin Forest Park, for which consultations are already underway.

Council Leader James Lewis confirmed at the start of the week that consultations will also be held for each of the three parks where charges have now been suggested.

Sara Dawson is the Vice Chair of the Friends of Roundhay Park, which works to keep the attraction in top condition.

She said: “We will be encouraging people to complete the consultation and make their voices heard.

“One of the main complaints when changes are made in the park is that people say they’ve not felt consulted, so we would encourage them to raise their concerns.”

There are five car parks at Roundhay Park. They are at the south end off Wetherby Road, at the end of Park Avenue by the Lakeside Café, at the west side of the park by the old tram station off Princes Avenue, behind the Roundhay Fox pub off Mansion Lane, and at the end of Mansion Lane by the Mansion House Hotel.