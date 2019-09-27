Gipton residents 'had enough' after travellers move back to illegal Leeds site

Residents in Gipton say they have 'had enough' after travellers have moved back to an illegal encampment near Oakwood Lane.

Around 20 caravans have been reported on council-owned land on Amberton Terrace, next to the Oakwood Lane Medical centre.

Nearby residents complained of a loud generator buzzing and dogs barking keeping them up throughout the night.

-> Owner's shock as burglars break through STONE wall to rob Leeds makeup business

They say the travellers were previously on the site for months earlier this year before they were evicted by the council, but they returned to the land on Thursday, September 19.

One resident, who does not wish to be named, said: "I have complained over and over again about a generator near me that is so loud you can hear it through the day. At night it is unbearable.

"This has been going on from the beginning and to this minute it is still there roaring loud as ever.

"I now feel that my mental health is deteriorating and I'm losing sleep for work. It just goes on and on."

Another resident, who also wishes to remain anonymous, lives on the street with her daughter who suffers with anxiety.

The resident says the noise disturbances are seriously affecting her daughter's mental health.

-> Heartless burglars smash into Leeds family cafe making off with just £3 charity cash

She said: "We've got a dog and that's where we usually walk her and now we can't go up there at all.

"The council promised they would secure the land, but that didn't happen and now they have moved back.

"They didn't sort it out and I feel like we're being ignored."

Residents on a Gipton community Facebook group are calling for the council to introduce barriers around the fields to prevent the travellers from returning.

Leeds City Council says it is aware of the issue and is seeking a court order to remove the encampment.

A council spokesperson said: “We are seeking a court order at the earliest opportunity to remove this encampment from Amberton Terrace.

"Until then, we will continue to monitor the area with the police and respond to any issues and concerns raised by residents in the local community.”

-> Watch shocking moment West Yorkshire man had windscreen smashed by object thrown on M621