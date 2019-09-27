Owner's shock as burglars break through STONE wall to rob Leeds makeup business

Have your say

The owner of a makeup business in Leeds was shocked to find a huge hole in the stone wall of her supply store - and thousands of pounds of stock missing.

Rebecca Metcalfe, owner of Cherry Berry Cosmetics in Farsley, was alerted to the burglary by an alarm at 9.52pm on Thursday.

The thieves stole around 3,500 of makeup products from the Farsley business

She rushed to the store and found around £3,500 of products missing, including expensive Morphe 35H palettes.

Rebecca had only recently introduced new security measures after her store, in Cape Mills Industrial Estate, was targeted by thieves in December last year.

The 43-year-old said: "They have created a hole the size of a person, it is absolutely mind boggling. I'm stunned.

"I've revamped security since the burglary in December and I thought the place was bullet proof.

"The police say they could have come in with a chip axe and they must have been chipping away for quick some time - the wall is about two foot thick.

"They hauled a few thousand pounds worth of stock out of the hole and up the muddy tree-filled banking towards the Springbank where I would imagine they had a vehicle parked."

Rebecca had planned back-to-back makeup exhibitions in London in October and she was going to take most of the stolen stock to sell.

But she is determined not to cancel any of the shows.

Rebecca added: "I have had this business for 17 years and I'm determined these people will not ruin my life.

"I would greatly appreciate any help as my business is small and it’s run with love and care.

"I genuinely feel personally attacked and very upset. My business puts food in my children’s mouths and clothes on their back.

"The people who steal from small family businesses are loathsome and need to be dealt with."

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to a burglary at the cosmetics store in Cape Mills Industrial Estate on Thursday night.

Officers conducted forensic examinations at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who is offered Morphe 35H palettes and suspects something suspicious is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 13190495655.

