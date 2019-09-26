Watch shocking moment West Yorkshire man had windscreen smashed by object thrown on M621

Have your say

This is the shocking moment the windscreen of a West Yorkshire man was smashed as he drove on the M621.

Rik Nichol, 45, was driving under the bridge at Junction 5 going south on the M621 at around 7.15pm last night when the horrific incident occurred.

The figure can be seen on top of the bridge before throwing the item, believed to be a small pipe.

In footage captured by his dashcam, a figure can be seen moving across the bridge before launching the object - believed to be a small pipe - down at the vehicle.

Rik, who lived in Leeds for 40 years before moving to Wakefield, said: "It was approximately 7:15 last night.

"It was the bridge at junction 5 of the m621, I was heading south towards the m1.

"I have no idea what they threw but it hit really hard.

"It looks like a cylinder or small pole.

"The lad then ran across the bridge along turn stall road back towards Hunslet."

Rik posted the footage on a social media forum, where hundreds of residents vented their outrage.

Thankfully, Rik was able to manouvre off the carriageway and was not injured in the incident.