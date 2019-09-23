Heartless burglars smash into Leeds family cafe making off with just £3 charity cash

A family owned cafe in Leeds has been targeted by heartless burglars - who smashed a window and made off with just £3.

Suspects approached Whitecote Kitchen, on Whitecote Hill in Bramley, at around 10pm last night.

Damage to the glass panel and shutters will cost an estimated 200 to repair

They smashed a glass panel leaving hundreds of pounds of damage, making off with a charity donation box with just £3 inside.

Pictures of the damage show the glass panel of the front door smashed in and owner, Elaine Finlay, says she is 'devastated'.

Elaine, aged 55 from Swinnow, only opened the cafe at the end of May and runs it with help from her partner Ian and son David.

She was shocked that her small community space was targeted by burglars.

She said: "I knew something was wrong, so I got straight in my car in my pyjamas. When I got here the door was all boarded up and I came in to all this mess.

"We are a family run business and have poured our heart and souls into the business and for someone to come along and do this is devastating.

"I've always wanted my own cafe and I've worked so hard to get it up and running - then this has just knocked me for six.

"But I'm determined they're not going to spoil it for me, I worked too hard.

"They won't scare me and I'll be open again tomorrow."

Elaine has lost a day's takings while she cleared up the mess and estimates that repairs to the window and shutters will cost over £200.

The charity box had only been on the counter for a few weeks and the money would have been donated Bramley Elderly Action.

Elaine added: "I get a lot of elderly people who have come for their lunch, there are three or four that come every Tuesday for a chit chat and they make my day.

"I don't know these people but the community spirit has been amazing.

"But as a new business this is the last thing we needed as it will take every bit of spare money we have to get us up and running again, not including all the sleepless nights we will have worrying if it will happen again."

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were called to a burglary at Whitecote Kitchen which occurred between 10pm and 10.15pm last night.

Suspects smashed a glass panel and entered through the front door.

They left through the entry point and made off in a car.

No property was reported missing, aside from the donation money.

Enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13190487751.

