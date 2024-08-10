Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former warehouse could be knocked down to make way for more than 150 flats under plans being considered by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Countrylarge Ltd has sought permission to build a 24-storey block of apartments on Bath Road in Holbeck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design statement said the 152 new flats would be among thousands of new homes being built in the city’s South Bank area.

An disused former manufacturing building would be demolished as part of the project, which would be part of Holbeck Urban Village.

Developer Countrylarge Ltd has sought permission to build a 24-storey block of apartments on Bath Road in Holbeck.

The report said: “The area is benefiting from investment through major developments which are changing the character of the area and delivering the vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These include 8,000 new homes, improved public realm and commercial, retail and office use.”

The new homes would be close to the city’s railway station and other transport links, the report said.

It is hoped jobs would be created if the scheme is given planning permission by Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “This regeneration will increase job opportunity and skills training with apprenticeships available to students at Leeds College of Building, University Technical College and Ruth Gorse Academy.”

The developer initially proposed a 30-storey building but reduced its height during pre-application talks with the council.

The report said wind barriers would be included in the scheme for safety reasons.

It said: “The development team has worked closely with a specialist consultant to mitigate wind issues.”