Bath Road Holbeck: Leeds Council to consider plans for new 24-storey apartment block in city
Developer Countrylarge Ltd has sought permission to build a 24-storey block of apartments on Bath Road in Holbeck.
A design statement said the 152 new flats would be among thousands of new homes being built in the city’s South Bank area.
An disused former manufacturing building would be demolished as part of the project, which would be part of Holbeck Urban Village.
The report said: “The area is benefiting from investment through major developments which are changing the character of the area and delivering the vision.
“These include 8,000 new homes, improved public realm and commercial, retail and office use.”
The new homes would be close to the city’s railway station and other transport links, the report said.
It is hoped jobs would be created if the scheme is given planning permission by Leeds City Council.
The report said: “This regeneration will increase job opportunity and skills training with apprenticeships available to students at Leeds College of Building, University Technical College and Ruth Gorse Academy.”
The developer initially proposed a 30-storey building but reduced its height during pre-application talks with the council.
The report said wind barriers would be included in the scheme for safety reasons.
It said: “The development team has worked closely with a specialist consultant to mitigate wind issues.”
