History and heritage combine to provide a fascinating insight into life around Holbeck in the 1950s.
Well-travelled routes in the heart of the community such as Domestic Street, Meadow Lane and Balm Road are featured in this wonderful package of memories celebrating a decade to remember. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Holbeck in the 1950s
This view looks north east towards Domestic Street. On the left is Bridge Motors, with a man outside with a horse and cart. A row of brick terrace houses with outside toilet yard runs along the right. At the bottom of the street with its gable end facing, is Geo. Ledsford butchers and a shop in the name of Nixon? Pictured in May 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Holbeck in the 1950s
Victoria Road in August 1956. In background there is a derelict industrial building with tall brick chimney. Wooden fence with barbed wire to right of photo. Main building says in faded paint 'corn warehouse'. To gable end is a Rowntree Jelly advertising billboard. To the front is a new trade sign for an engineers and furnishers. A large new electric streetlight with concrete base stands in front of the row. A painted notice on a side wall indicates a fire service beck supply. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Holbeck in the 1950s
Willoughby Crescent in May 1951. In focus are vacant premises in the railway arch of bridge motors. The building awaits conversion by Purvis Logs. On the corner are bill posters for the Grand Theatre and Hemingways Ltd. furnishers at the Headrow. Two women crossing the street. A horse is half visible to the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Holbeck in the 1950s
Balm Walk, looking east, south east. To the right is waste ground which is fenced off. To the left can just be seen a poster advertising the Folies Bergere Revue. Pictured in September 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Holbeck in the 1950s
This view looks south along Pleasant Road from Balm Walk. Back Pleasant Grove to the left. On the right is a fenced off section of waste ground. Pictured in September 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Holbeck in the 1950s
Waste ground off Balm Walk. Wild flowers in the foreground. Rows of terraced houses behind. Pictured in September 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net