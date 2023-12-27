Well-travelled routes in the heart of the community such as Domestic Street, Meadow Lane and Balm Road are featured in this wonderful package of memories celebrating a decade to remember. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.