A new sports facility could be provided for teenagers in a south Leeds community if planning permission is agreed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council is seeking to redevelop a skate park in Cottingley after the underused site fell victim to anti-social behaviour.

The council teamed up with environmental charity Groundwork Yorkshire to draw up plans for a multi-use games area (MUGA) on Cottingley Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council is seeking to redevelop a skate park in Cottingley. | Google

A design report said an consultation had been carried out with people living nearby and ward councillors.

It said: “The local community would like to see renewed facilities for young people with a focus on sports

“The skate park is not used for skateboarding and seems to attract anti-social behaviour as it is so secluded and unpopular with legitimate users.”

Gym equipment and spaces for football and basketball are proposed as part of the scheme, along with lighting and secure fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the development is being provided as part of the Morley Town Deal.

The consultation found there was a lack of sports provision for teenagers in the community.

The report said: “All respondents want to see the area improved and made safer and more accessible. A space where people can meet, rest and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no facilities aimed at teens within the area, so this is an opportunity to create something that meets people’s needs and aspirations.”

The council said it hoped to make the site more welcoming and less overgrown.

The report added: “Local councillors have requested street lighting around the MUGA to allow play throughout the year, giving the community access to the facility all year round.”