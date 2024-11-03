There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.
The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 until August 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,148 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.
These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded 610 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian
2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley
Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 180 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Bruce Rollinson
3. Halton and Whitkirk
In Halton and Whitkirk there was 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded between August 2024 and September 2023 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers
4. Middleton and Westwoods
Middleton and Westwoods recorded 173 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Armley, New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded 159 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World
6. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall
West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 156 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers