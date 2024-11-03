The 13 areas of Leeds with the highest rates of anti-social behaviour according to West Yorkshire Police

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

The worst areas in Leeds for anti-social behaviour over the last 12 months have been named in new police figures.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from September 2023 until August 2024 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,148 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 610 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 610 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 180 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 180 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Bruce Rollinson

In Halton and Whitkirk there was 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded between August 2024 and September 2023

3. Halton and Whitkirk

In Halton and Whitkirk there was 174 anti-social behaviour crimes recorded between August 2024 and September 2023 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 173 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024

4. Middleton and Westwoods

Middleton and Westwoods recorded 173 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Armley and New Wortley recorded 159 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024

5. Armley, New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 159 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | National World

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 156 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024

6. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 156 anti-social behaviour incidents between September 2023 and August 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

