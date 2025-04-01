Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Turkish coffee and pastries could be served at a new café in Leeds city centre under plans to convert a historic building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jasmine Café could open at a former accountant’s in a grade II-listed building on Cookridge Street.

Leeds City Council has received a planning application for a change of use of the building, a new shop front and interior refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine Café could open at a former accountant’s in a grade II-listed building on Cookridge Street. | Google

A design report said: “The proposed works aim to transform the premises into Jasmine Café, a welcoming coffee shop specialising in Arabic sweets, mini pastries, mini salad cups, cakes, coffee, and smoothies.”

The £70,000 project would transform the existing ground floor commercial unit of the three-storey building.

Changes include demolition of interior walls, new lighting, coffee machines and food display cabinets.

The report said: “Pastries and cakes will be prepared in a central kitchen and delivered to the café daily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conversion would seek to maintain he character of the building, built in the 18th century and part of the City Centre Conservation Area.

The report, by Faum Architecture, said: “We propose to wholly improve the character of the existing building.

“The signage and the shop front colour change will respect the conservation area and have similar characteristics of buildings within the close vicinity.”