A decision on whether a burger chain can open 24-7 on a notorious pub crawl route has been delayed.

Burger King’s plan for round-the-clock serving sparked concerns it would add to nuisance behaviour on the Otley Run.

The company wanted to extend its opening hours at 18 Headingley Central, just yards from a planned new McDonald’s.

Leeds City Council received 28 letters of objection to a licence variation application from Burger King, which currently opens from 8am-11pm.

The Burger King is based onOtley Road in Headingley, Leeds.

Complaints have been made of drunken crowds vomiting and dropping litter on the route of the pub crawl, which draws thousands of people to Headingley at weekends.

Councillors agreed to defer the application at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday (March 25) after being told Burger King would consult people living nearby.

Those who objected said later opening could worsen noise caused by drinkers gathering on narrow Otley Road pavements.

One wrote: “A thoughtless number of these revellers leave in their wake broken bottles and glasses, discarded food and drink containers, clothing and vomit.

“This must not be facilitated as a 24-7 activity.”

Headingley Green Party councillor Tim Goodall said there were already anti-social behaviour problems linked to city centre takeaways.

His objection letter said: “I am concerned about drunk people congregating late at night outside Burger King.”

West Yorkshire Police withdrew their objection after conditions to prevent nuisance and disorder were agreed with the applicant.

The new restaurant is located at Unit 18/19 Headingley Central, Otley Road Headingley, LS6 2UE.

They included CCTV and children being accompanied by an adult after 9pm.

McDonald’s was granted planning permission for the conversion of its new premises at 22-24 Headingley Central in February.

Burger King’s application is expected to be heard at a future licensing sub-commitee hearing.