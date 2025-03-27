A historic Edwardian bathhouse in Leeds has been granted National Lottery funding towards a £4.1 million restoration project.

Bramley Baths, located on Broad Lane, Bramley, has been recognised by major investment from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A development grant of £639,375 from the Heritage Fund will allow for the first phase of a £4.1 million restoration project to get underway.

The new investment, courtesy of money raised by National Lottery players, will allow the Grade II listed bathhouse to realise untapped potential around its heritage, as well as protect and restore the building, ensuring its continued long term service delivery and development.

Helen Whiteley, Business Development Manager at Bramley Baths, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this initial development grant. It will allow us to explore plans to develop our heritage, arts, culture and wellbeing programme, protect and restore our unique site, and open up unused and original parts of the building.

“It will further help put the Baths on the heritage map, attracting new visitors, allow us to develop exciting new activities, and ensure an environmentally sustainable and financially resilient future.

“It’s a real testament to the importance of the Baths in so many ways that the Heritage Fund are investing in its future and protecting its heritage, and is just the start of a long term relationship.”

Bramley Baths is the last remaining Edwardian bathhouse in Leeds, having first opened its doors back in 1904.

The facility, which now includes a state-of-the art gym, was threatened with closure in 2011 but was saved by campaigners and has been run as a community benefit society ever since.

Helen Featherstone, Director of England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We are delighted to support Bramley Baths with the initial phase of their ambitious restoration project.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, they can continue to develop their plans to safeguard the building and the many stories held within its walls for future generations.”

In recent years, the Baths has invested in work to secure its gable end and energy efficient boilers, while earlier this month it raised over £374,360 to carry out key work to the buildings roof.

Bramley Baths, once of eight public bath houses built in the early 1900s, celebrated its 120th anniversary last year and received a blue plaque honour from Leeds Civic Trust to mark the occasion.