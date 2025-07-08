Chapel Allerton: Leeds Council refuses permission for new 5G mobile phone mast on Harrogate Road over road safety fears
Leeds City Council refused permission for the 5G installation on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton.
Cornerstone, which provides equipment for mobile firms including Vodafone, revised its plans after first proposing a 20m mast in 2024.
Despite the size being reduced, planning consent was not given after road safety concerns were raised.
The council said the mast would narrow the pavement close to a bus lane and on-street parking spaces.
A planning officer’s report said: “The location of the equipment would hinder motorists from accessing the footpath from their vehicles.
“As well as this, access to and from vehicles would be hindered and made more difficult as a result of the proposals.”
The installation would have included six antenna, a transmission dish and equipment cabinets.
The report said it could obscure motorists’ view of small children crossing the road near Chapel Allerton Primary School and Lidl supermarket.
The report said: “Children could appear from behind the cabinets onto Harrogate Road.
“Due to the short distance between the proposals and Harrogate Road, this reduces the time that drivers must react.
“This could result in a collision between pedestrians and road users.”
The council said 21 objection letters were received, most from one person on behalf of nearby householders.
Cornerstone said the location was appropriate and the mast was needed to meet rising demand for 5G services.
But the council said concerns over the location would outweigh any benefits.
