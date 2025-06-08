Chapel Allerton: Plans to build 17.5-metre-high 5G mobile phone mast on Harrogate Road in Leeds
The installation would be built on Harrogate Road in Chapel Allerton if allowed by Leeds City Council.
Cornerstone, which provides 5G mobile equipment for companies including Vodafone, revised its plans for the mast, first proposed in February 2024.
At the time, concerns were raised over the impact on road safety if a 20m pole was installed on the pavement.
A design report said: “It was concluded that the proposal, due to its height and siting, would be overly prominent and insensitive to the surrounding environment.”
Cornerstone said the height was reduced and the current proposal, at 44 Harrogate Road near Lidl supermarket, would be less visually intrusive.
It said: “The current proposal seeks to address previous concerns through a reduction in height to 17.5 metres and revised siting, closer to the kerbline, improving the relationship with the street scene and reducing the overall visual impact of the installation.”
The report said the new mast, which includes six antenna and a transmission dish, would boost 5G coverage in the city.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
It said: “It is essential to keep pace with growing demand for internet bandwidth and mobile data from local businesses, residents and those who visit our communities.”
Cornerstone said consultation letters had been sent to nearby Chapel Allerton Primary School.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.