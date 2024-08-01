41 charming photos take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1990s

These charming photos celebrate community-spirit as they chart a decade in the life of Chapel Allerton in the 1990s.

They showcase shops, pubs, landmarks restaurants as well as local sport, schools, fundraising and news stories which made the headlines during the decade. The photos, plucked from thre YEP archive also feature a range of community events including Chapel Allerton Arts Festival and familiar faces. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember Mark and Sharon Hopkins? They ran The Regent pub. Pictured in December 1995.

Do you remember Mark and Sharon Hopkins? They ran The Regent pub. Pictured in December 1995. | Rox Fox Photo: Roy Fox

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Casa Mia pictured in June 1996.

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Casa Mia pictured in June 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

This is Kathleen Bretherick who had been a florist in the community for 50 years when this photo was taken in March 1996.

This is Kathleen Bretherick who had been a florist in the community for 50 years when this photo was taken in March 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

Leeds Starfleet members, Stephen Berry, left, and Darren Strangeway in federation uniforms analyse Klingon ale at Chapel Allerton Library in January 1996.

Leeds Starfleet members, Stephen Berry, left, and Darren Strangeway in federation uniforms analyse Klingon ale at Chapel Allerton Library in January 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

Eyes down... The Dominion Bingo Hall pictured in May 1996.

Eyes down... The Dominion Bingo Hall pictured in May 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

Local artist Kate Russell with some of the embroidered bank notes for the city's Tapestry 2000 project. Pictured in May 1996.

Local artist Kate Russell with some of the embroidered bank notes for the city's Tapestry 2000 project. Pictured in May 1996. | YPN Photo: YPN

