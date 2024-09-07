13 of the most expensive city centre apartments currently on the market in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

There are some truly impressive apartments in Leeds city centre.

Anyone who has ever been in Leeds city centre has seen some of the impressive buildings, such as Merchant’s Quay and the Grade II Listed Victorian buildings on Great George Street.

But few of us will ever set foot in the magnificent apartments and penthouses with stunning citywide views that some of these buildings hold.

Here are 13 of the most expensive apartments in Leeds city centre which are currently for sale on Rightmove.

On Dock Street, with stunning views over the River Aire, is a two-bedroom home which is for sale for £475,000.

1. 1 Dock Street

On Dock Street, with stunning views over the River Aire, is a two-bedroom home which is for sale for £475,000. | Linley & Simpson

This three-bedroom penthouse with over 1,600 square feet of living space at the gated Merchants Quay on the River Aire is for sale for £595,000.

2. Merchants Quay, East Street

This three-bedroom penthouse with over 1,600 square feet of living space at the gated Merchants Quay on the River Aire is for sale for £595,000. | Butler Ridge

This gorgeous three-bedroom flat full of character is now on the market for £575,000.

3. Simpsons Fold, Dock Street

This gorgeous three-bedroom flat full of character is now on the market for £575,000. | Zenko Properties

Located on the popular City Island development is this three bedroom duplex penthouse, currently on the market for £450,000.

4. Bonaire, Gotts Road

Located on the popular City Island development is this three bedroom duplex penthouse, currently on the market for £450,000. | Linley & Simpson

For £450,000, this gorgeous penthouse with far-reaching views could be your new dream home.

5. 1 Brewery Wharf, Waterloo Street

For £450,000, this gorgeous penthouse with far-reaching views could be your new dream home. | Linley & Simpson

This exclusive penthouse overlooks Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum and is for sale for £550,000.

6. Merchants Quay, East Street

This exclusive penthouse overlooks Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum and is for sale for £550,000. | North Property Group

