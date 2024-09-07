13 of the most expensive city centre apartments currently on the market in Leeds

Anyone who has ever been in Leeds city centre has seen some of the impressive buildings, such as Merchant’s Quay and the Grade II Listed Victorian buildings on Great George Street.

But few of us will ever set foot in the magnificent apartments and penthouses with stunning citywide views that some of these buildings hold.

Here are 13 of the most expensive apartments in Leeds city centre which are currently for sale on Rightmove.

1 . 1 Dock Street On Dock Street, with stunning views over the River Aire, is a two-bedroom home which is for sale for £475,000. | Linley & Simpson Photo Sales

2 . Merchants Quay, East Street This three-bedroom penthouse with over 1,600 square feet of living space at the gated Merchants Quay on the River Aire is for sale for £595,000. | Butler Ridge Photo Sales

3 . Simpsons Fold, Dock Street This gorgeous three-bedroom flat full of character is now on the market for £575,000. | Zenko Properties Photo Sales

4 . Bonaire, Gotts Road Located on the popular City Island development is this three bedroom duplex penthouse, currently on the market for £450,000. | Linley & Simpson Photo Sales

5 . 1 Brewery Wharf, Waterloo Street For £450,000, this gorgeous penthouse with far-reaching views could be your new dream home. | Linley & Simpson Photo Sales

6 . Merchants Quay, East Street This exclusive penthouse overlooks Leeds Docks and the Royal Armouries Museum and is for sale for £550,000. | North Property Group Photo Sales