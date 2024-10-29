As we mark Halloween in a few days, we visit a Leeds venue that is known for strange happenings and question: is the Grand Theatre haunted?

Workers at the theatre, which was established in 1878 in New Briggate, seem to think so. In an interview with Local TV, they shared the stories that have traveled the theatre over the years.

Ashley Pekri, of Leeds Heritage Theatres, said: “When this theatre was first built the boxes were more of a place to be seen in rather than to see in.

“And on one particular night we believe that a figure from the past wanted to be seen again.

“It has been reported that people have been able to see a man smoking cigars in this box.

“Although he's never been found or tracked down.”

He’s not the only member of the team that knows of these unusual tales in the much-loved venue known for bringing the best musicals, plays, dance, opera, comedy and music to the city.

Aaron Cawood, digital and content officer, said: “For a long time, there were accounts of audience members seeing a waiter walking where we are stood right now across this back wall here and then through the wall disappearing.

“When we did our transformation work in 2006 they recovered archive images of this room and were reminded, discovered, that once upon a time there was a door here to the bar.

“So this wall where people had watched this waiter disappear for years before actually did used to be the door to where he probably worked.”

Watch the video to see our visit to Leeds Grand Theatre and hear more spooky stories and why it is believed to be haunted.