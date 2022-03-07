Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1991. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
25 photos take you back to Leeds in 1991

These photo memories rewind the clock to celebrate a year in the life of Leeds at the dawn of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:45 am

1991 proved to be a year of fresh starts, new beginnings and renewed hope for Leeds and its residents. It was also a city undergoing economic and social change. A Census count revealed six per cent of the city's population hailed from ethnic minority groups. It was a 12 months during which an entire Leeds town had a date at Wembley while the Happy Mondays took to the stage at Elland Road for a concert to remember. Enjoy these photos, mainly plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, celebrating a year in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Leeds in 1990 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Headrow in August 1991. Pictured, from left, is Siesta Holidays, then Buckle newsagents and Mickey Fynn butchers.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

York Road in March 1991. The junction with Rookwood Avenue is on the right, followed by the Little Chef restaurant and petrol filling station, and behind these blocks of high-rise flats.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on New Briggate including Holiday Shop travel agents, Apollo travel agents, and Tony's Coffee Pot Cafe.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Fire engines outside Kirkstall Fire Station on Kirkstall Road. This station was built in 1972 and demolished in the 1990s to be replaced with a new station.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

