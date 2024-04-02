31 ace photos take you back to Armley in the mid 2000s
These ace photos celebrate life in Armley during the mid 2000s.
They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the middle of the first decade of the new millennium from 2004 and 2007. The gallery is jam-packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the community from shops and supermarkets to schools, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 21 photos take you back to Armley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
