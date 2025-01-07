Hall Lane, Armley: Police launch investigation after man found dead in Leeds suburb

By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:43 GMT
Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a west Leeds suburb.

Police were contacted at 12.12pm yesterday (January 6) by the ambulance service who had been called to an address on Hall Road, Armley, where a man had been found dead.

| Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police added: “A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.”

