They were taken by Richard Collier after he returned to the city having emigrated Down Under with his mum and dad. He was keen to capture on camera the changes which had occured in the community in which he grew up. "When we came back from Australia in 1969, I took the camera I had bought on Norfolk Island ( a Nikon) around Armley and Bramley to see what was left after all the stupid demolition. They were taken as slides, so that my parents in Melbourne could see them on a screen," recalls Richard. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia