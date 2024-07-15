West Leeds: 16 photo gems take you back to Armley and Bramley in the 1960s and 1970s

They are the photos which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of west Leeds residents who grew up in and around Armley and Bramley.

They were taken by Richard Collier after he returned to the city having emigrated Down Under with his mum and dad. He was keen to capture on camera the changes which had occured in the community in which he grew up. "When we came back from Australia in 1969, I took the camera I had bought on Norfolk Island ( a Nikon) around Armley and Bramley to see what was left after all the stupid demolition. They were taken as slides, so that my parents in Melbourne could see them on a screen," recalls Richard. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Bramley Town Street.

1. Bramley

Bramley Town Street. | Richard Collier Photo: Richard Collier

A view from Armley's Christ Church tower. West Leeds High School can be seen in the distance. Moorfield laundry chimney is in the foreground.

2. Armley

A view from Armley's Christ Church tower. West Leeds High School can be seen in the distance. Moorfield laundry chimney is in the foreground. | Richard Collier Photo: Richard Collier

Another view from Armley's Christ Church tower. Upper Armley C of E Primary can be seen on the left.

3. Armley

Another view from Armley's Christ Church tower. Upper Armley C of E Primary can be seen on the left. | Richard Collier Photo: Richard Collier

Demolition of the old tram sheds at Bramley Town End in June 1969. "I remember a garage next to the sheds on Stanningley Road that had a super bright blue Bugatti racing car," recalls Richard.

4. Bramley

Demolition of the old tram sheds at Bramley Town End in June 1969. "I remember a garage next to the sheds on Stanningley Road that had a super bright blue Bugatti racing car," recalls Richard. | Richard Collier Photo: Richard Collier

Hall Lane in Armley. "My Mother-in-law lived in Simpson Street. When I went to look it had gone. I must have caught a few buses from that bus stop," says Richard.

5. Armley

Hall Lane in Armley. "My Mother-in-law lived in Simpson Street. When I went to look it had gone. I must have caught a few buses from that bus stop," says Richard. | Richard Collier Photo: Richard Collier

Mitford Place.

6. Armley

Mitford Place. | Richard Collier Photo: Richard Collier

