A former community centre set to be sold at auction by Leeds City Council has been given its asking price.

The Allerton Bywater Community Centre, located on Leeds Road, is set to be auctioned next week after Leeds City Council earmarked the facility for closure in 2020.

A council report, released in December, said the authority decided to sell the centre due to under-use and rising running costs.

The property will be included in this month’s online property auction held by auctioneer Pugh, part of Eddisons, on February 26 and has been given an £80,000 guide price.

Will Thompson, of Pugh, said: “The property is in a really good location in the village, in a largely residential area, with amenities like schools and restaurants nearby, and with open fields on one side.

“It would be good to see the property get a new lease of life in the hands of an imaginative new owner, generating much needed funds for the council at auction, as well as potentially creating new jobs and opportunities for local people.”

Located within travelling distance of both Leeds and Castleford, there is a range of uses the community centre could be put to, with scope for further redevelopment.

The property is set to be auctioned off as part of ongoing efforts by Leeds City Council to plug a multi-million pound funding gap.

Earlier this month, the council officially brought into force parking charges at Golden Acre, Middleton and Roundhay parks, along with Temple Newsan and Otley Chevin, as part of efforts to raise funds.