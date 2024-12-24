Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former community centre is set to be sold off after being deemed surplus to requirements by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vacant Allerton Bywater Community Centre building will be auctioned to help raise cash for Leeds City Council.

A council report said the authority first decided to sell the the Leeds Road centre in 2020 due to under-use and rising running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vacant Allerton Bywater Community Centre building will be auctioned to help raise cash for Leeds City Council. | Google (Inset: Getty Images)

It said: “The disposal of the property will result in a capital receipt for the council as well as absolving the council of any retention and maintenance costs.”

An auctioneer would be appointed to set a guide price for the property, the report said.

Other means of selling the asset were deemed unsuitable and auction could fetch a higher price for the council, which is facing a multi-million pound budget gap next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Contracts will be exchanged immediately on fall of the hammer and completion will be on an unconditional basis within a short defined timescale.

“This should result in a swift sale at a price which meets the council’s obligation to realise best consideration.”

The auction sale is planned to happen in the next financial year.