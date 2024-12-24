Allerton Bywater: Leeds village community centre to be auctioned off to help raise cash for council
The vacant Allerton Bywater Community Centre building will be auctioned to help raise cash for Leeds City Council.
A council report said the authority first decided to sell the the Leeds Road centre in 2020 due to under-use and rising running costs.
It said: “The disposal of the property will result in a capital receipt for the council as well as absolving the council of any retention and maintenance costs.”
An auctioneer would be appointed to set a guide price for the property, the report said.
Other means of selling the asset were deemed unsuitable and auction could fetch a higher price for the council, which is facing a multi-million pound budget gap next year.
The report said: “Contracts will be exchanged immediately on fall of the hammer and completion will be on an unconditional basis within a short defined timescale.
“This should result in a swift sale at a price which meets the council’s obligation to realise best consideration.”
The auction sale is planned to happen in the next financial year.
