Albion Street: Leeds Curry’s store to be refurbished as plans approved to build nine flats in ‘prime shopping quarter’

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
New flats are set to overlook a busy city centre road after a redevelopment of shop units was given permission.

Nine apartments will be built above retail units at Cavendish House, on the corner of the Headrow and Albion Street.

Leeds City Council gave change-of-use planning consent for the first floor of the building, currently used as shopping space.

The ground floor of the site, currently occupied by Currys, will also be refurbished.

A design report said the top two floors of the four-storey complex were already used for housing.

Cavendish House, in Leeds city centre, on the corner of Albion Street and The Headrow.placeholder image
Cavendish House, in Leeds city centre, on the corner of Albion Street and The Headrow. | LDRS

It said: “The development site currently consists of an existing building that provides four retail units along Albion Street and The Hedgerow.

“The retail use will be retained at the ground floor, however the units will be reconfigured to allow two units along the Headrow, and one unit along Albion Street.”

New windows and an entrance to the flats will be provided on Albion Street as part of the scheme.

The development will include cycle storage but no car parking spaces.

A council planning report said: “The majority of the first floor is subject to a change of use to create nine two-bed apartments, accessed from a new access on Albion Street.

“The proposal seeks to reconfigure the ground floor retail units to ensure they remain attractive to occupiers, ensuring the vitality of the prime shopping quarter is maintained.”

