A company is facing opposition to its plans to build a mobile phone mast in a north Leeds suburb.

Cornerstone has been in talks with Leeds City Council over proposals for the 20-metre structure in Adel.

The firm said the mast was needed to boost 4G and 5G mobile phone coverage in the community.

It would be built on a pavement at East Moor Lane and Sir George Martin Drive if permission was granted.

In an e-mail to the company, the council said the mast would be noticeably taller than nearby trees and buildings.

It said: “On the basis of submitted information we have significant concerns in relation to the proposed development.

“In particular, it is considered that the proposal will result in substantial visual harm.”

The council said the benefits of improved mobile coverage would not outweigh the visual harm caused.

The mast would be built well away from neighbouring houses.

But the council added: “The surrounding area is predominantly residential and the mast’s height and design will appear conspicuous and incongruous in this context.”

Cornerstone said it had held pre-consultation discussions with ward councillors and sent design plans to the headteacher of a nearby school.

In a statement the company said: “We give great consideration to the location and design of our developments.

“The proposed base station at the pavement on East Moor Land and Sir George Martin Drive will provide improved 4G and new 5G network coverage for residents and visitors to the area.

“We are aware that some local stakeholders have expressed their concern about the impact of our proposed development during our local consultation.”

Leeds City Council said it received an application for installation of the mast on May 21 and would formally respond within 28 days.