Adel Beer Festival: Best pictures as hundreds flock to annual celebration in Leeds featuring 20 cask ales

Adel Beer Festival was back with a bang this year bringing ale-lovers from across the city together once more.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 12:03 BST

The ever-popular event, organised by volunteers at Adel Cricket Club, kicked off on Friday (September 1), with the three day celebration seeing huge visitor numbers yet again.

This was the second time the festival has been held since the pandemic.

Taking over Adel Sports and Social Club, there were 20 cask ales, a lager wall, fruity ciders, and a mix of gins and tonics. New for this year were non-alcoholic beers, gins and ciders.

Live music featured The Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience supported by Fran Minney, with the return of The Dunwells to the festival along with local talent Charlie Aky, with gourmet food by Gron.

The successful festival left attendees eagerly awaiting next year's event. Here are the best pictures from the weekend –

The Adel Beer Festival returned to Adel Sports and Social Club, in Church Lane, for the second time since the pandemic this weekend.

1. Adel Beer Festival

The Adel Beer Festival returned to Adel Sports and Social Club, in Church Lane, for the second time since the pandemic this weekend. Photo: Steve Riding

Joe Spurr and Dan Tulip raised a glass to the celebrations as cask ales and fruity ciders were served up.

2. Adel Beer Festival

Joe Spurr and Dan Tulip raised a glass to the celebrations as cask ales and fruity ciders were served up. Photo: Steve Riding

The festival regular draws in more than 1,000 revellers.

3. Adel Beer Festival

The festival regular draws in more than 1,000 revellers. Photo: Steve Riding

With 20 cask ales, a lager wall, fruity ciders, and a mix of gins and tonics, the festival catered to all tastes.

4. Adel Beer Festival

With 20 cask ales, a lager wall, fruity ciders, and a mix of gins and tonics, the festival catered to all tastes. Photo: Steve Riding

