Adel Beer Festival: Best pictures as hundreds flock to annual celebration in Leeds featuring 20 cask ales
The ever-popular event, organised by volunteers at Adel Cricket Club, kicked off on Friday (September 1), with the three day celebration seeing huge visitor numbers yet again.
This was the second time the festival has been held since the pandemic.
Taking over Adel Sports and Social Club, there were 20 cask ales, a lager wall, fruity ciders, and a mix of gins and tonics. New for this year were non-alcoholic beers, gins and ciders.
Live music featured The Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience supported by Fran Minney, with the return of The Dunwells to the festival along with local talent Charlie Aky, with gourmet food by Gron.
The successful festival left attendees eagerly awaiting next year's event. Here are the best pictures from the weekend –