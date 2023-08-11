Plans have been unveiled to install a 15 metre telecommunications mast in a Leeds residential area providing the community with 5G connectivity.

A 15 metre high H3G mast, which would provide increased 5G accessibility in the area, is proposed to be installed on Amberton Road in Gipton, Leeds.

According to the application, submitted to Leeds City Council by Cignal Infrastructure UK on August 3, 2023, the proposed location of the new mast and accompanying equipment cabinets would be right next to the main road, and will “assimilate well into the immediate street scene and not be detrimental”.

The 15 metre 5G mast and accompanying equipment cabinets are proposed to be built on Amberton Road in Gipton. Picture by Google

Supporting the UK Government Digital Connectivity vision set by ministers in 2020, the installation will provide a "basis for support from the local planning authority to speed up digital infrastructure rollout".

Cignal Infrastructure UK said: “[We are] committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity, most notably in relation to 5G services. In these unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling e-commerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”

It added: “The proposed site option is considered the best available compromise between extending 5G service across the target ‘coverage hole’ with the selected street works pole height and associated antenna and ground-based cabinets restricted to the minimum height which is capable of providing the required essential coverage.

“The pre-consultation invited comments within a two-week period and while the merits of high-speed telecommunications are generally recognised; pre-application has identified the need to carefully consider the risk of increased visual amenity to adjoining residential properties through the siting of telecommunications infrastructure within urban settings.”

Prior to submitting the application, Cignal Infrastructure UK sent out pre-application site details and drawings to the nearby Little Owls Nursery Gipton North and Co-op Academy Oakwood, but said no issues have been raised.