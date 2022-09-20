Police 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of 11-year-old Raoul Muresan from Holbeck who has gone missing in Leeds
Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Leeds.
Raoul Muresan, from Holbeck, was reported missing by his family earlier today at 4:26pm.
He is described as being a European male of slim build with black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a black tracksuit.
The boy was last seen in the area of Oates Street in Dewsbury around 2pm.
A West Yorkshire Police statement read: “Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Leeds.
“Raoul Muresan, from Holbeck, was reported missing by his family at 4:26pm this afternoon.
“He was last seen in the area of Oates Street in Dewsbury around 2pm.
“He is described as European male, of slim build with black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes and a black tracksuit.
“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries.
“Anyone with any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1192 of today (20/09).”