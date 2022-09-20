Raoul Muresan, from Holbeck, was reported missing by his family earlier today at 4:26pm.

The boy was last seen in the area of Oates Street in Dewsbury around 2pm.

A West Yorkshire Police statement read: “Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Leeds.

“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries.