The men held on to the woman as she teetered on the edge of the bridge before bringing her back over the railings.

She was then secured by passing off-duty police officers before officers on duty arrived.

Senior officers want to formally recognise the life-saving actions of the two men, who have been described as “heroic”, and are appealing for help in tracing them.

Police were alerted to reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a footbridge over the M621 near junction six for Belle Isle Road. Image: Google Street View

Shortly before 6:30am on Sunday, police were alerted to the reports of a woman on the wrong side of the railings on a footbridge over the M621 near junction six for Belle Isle Road.

While officers responded, the motorway was closed in both directions.

The woman was safely detained and taken for mental health support.