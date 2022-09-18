The victim’s mum intercepted requests from Fuvad Sidat, 52, for sexually explicit material from the victim.

Sidat, from Upper Road in Dewsbury, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on September 16 for an offence of sexual communication with a child.

Sidat had pleaded guilty to the offence at a previous court hearing in July.

Sidat, from Upper Road in Dewsbury, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on September 16 for an offence of sexual communication with a child. Image: Steve Riding

The court heard that he had targeted a teenage girl in Kirklees in October 2019.

Her mum made a report to the police, which led to a full investigation by safeguarding detectives,

Sidat was arrested in October 2019 and later charged.

He has been made to sign on the sex offenders register and he will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

DC Sam Smith of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Team has said they welcomed the sentencing of Sidat for his offending and credited the courage of the family in reporting matters to the police.