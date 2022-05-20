Young Ukrainian rugby enthusiast to deliver match ball for Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity

Dima Turupanov represents Kyiv Rhinos in his native Ukraine but settled in Yorkshire with a local family alongside his mum and sister following the outbreak of war in his homeland.

He now lives with Matt and Hayley Hayes and their three children - Max, Lily and Oscar.

There will be a special guest at Headingley Stadium. Credit: Bruce Rollinson

When Leeds Rhinos learnt of Dima's connection to a rugby side with a similar name in Ukraine, they stepped in to offer him the opportunity to grace the pitch at Headingley Stadium.

Hayley said; "My husband and his brother know people at Leeds rhinos and his brother was talking to somebody from Leeds rhinos and mentioned that we were hosting.

"They said they'd really like to do something for them and it's just come from that. They just got in touch with us and asked us if we wanted to come to the game and said they wanted to do something special for Dima."

Matt and Hayley's decision to sign up to the government scheme for housing those fleeing Ukraine was sparked by a desire to help having watched what was unfolding via the news.

Hayley said: "You feel really useless, you want to help but unless you join the Ukrainian army, what you can do? When the government announced that they were doing the Homes for Ukraine scheme, me and my husband just signed up straight away."

Dima moved to England alongside his mum Natali Kiose and his five-year-old sister Margo Turupanova and all the children have quickly struck up friendships.

Hayley said "Before they arrived, we weren't sure how it was going to work. But just straight away, they've just slid right into the family. It's like they've always been here now.