All 17 players on duty in last weekend's defeat at Salford Red Devils remain in contention and Liam Sutcliffe, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield are also included in Smith's initial 21-man squad.

Smith says Holroyd, who returned from a pre-season ankle injury in a reserves game last weekend, will continue his comeback on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls.

Smith could potentially shuffle his side at full-back, centre, in the halves and hooker. Here's how Rhinos might line up.

1. David Fusitua (wing) One of only two specialist wingers in the squad, he will benefit from last week's game time.

2. Zak Hardaker (centre) Should also be stronger with a game under his belt after a lengthy layoff.

3. Jack Broadbent (centre) Had a tough afternoon at Salford, but deserves another chance.

4. Ash Handley (wing) Was one of Leeds' better players last week and has been all year.