At least five of the 21 could slot in as last line of defence, but the return of another first-choice player this week should allow Myler to remain there.

Leeds Rhinos: Predicted team to face Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says he doesn't plan major changes to his 17 for Friday's derby against Wakefield Trinity, but there could be some positional switches.

By Peter Smith
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:00 pm

All 17 players on duty in last weekend's defeat at Salford Red Devils remain in contention and Liam Sutcliffe, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon and Jack Sinfield are also included in Smith's initial 21-man squad.

Smith says Holroyd, who returned from a pre-season ankle injury in a reserves game last weekend, will continue his comeback on dual-registration with Bradford Bulls.

Smith could potentially shuffle his side at full-back, centre, in the halves and hooker. Here's how Rhinos might line up.

1. David Fusitua (wing)

One of only two specialist wingers in the squad, he will benefit from last week's game time.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

2. Zak Hardaker (centre)

Should also be stronger with a game under his belt after a lengthy layoff.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales

3. Jack Broadbent (centre)

Had a tough afternoon at Salford, but deserves another chance.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Ash Handley (wing)

Was one of Leeds' better players last week and has been all year.

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Tom HolroydWakefield TrinityMorgan GannonSalford Red Devils
Next Page
Page 1 of 5