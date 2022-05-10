Property company CEG, in partnership with Leeds City Council, Leeds Together for Ukraine and the Leeds Ukrainian community, held a fundraising evening at Kirkstall Forge - more than 150 people attended raising £3,000 between Leeds Together For Ukraine and Leeds Ukrainian Community Centre.

There was the opportunity to enjoy Ukrainian food, live music performances by Music from the Attic, bid in a silent auction and enjoy the Butlers bar at Kirkstall Forge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event included musical performances.

Leeds City Council leader James Lewis said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to be involved with this event. To see so many people turning out to raise money to help others in their hour of need was truly heart-warming and a fine example of the generosity for which Leeds is well known. The amount raised on the evening was really impressive – thanks to all those who attended and everyone who played a part in making it happen.”

Olga Callaghan – Chair of the Leeds Branch of the National Association of Ukrainians of Great Britain said “The Ukrainian community in Leeds would like to give an enormous thank you to everybody for their hard work, enthusiasm and amazing generosity that made the event such a success. Words cannot express our gratitude for your help.”

Lucinda Yeadon, community liaison manager at CEG, said: “Kirkstall Forge joined forces with Leeds City Council to host a fundraiser for Leeds Together for Ukraine, a local fund established to support Ukrainian Refugees coming to the country.

"Over 150 people came along to enjoy live music and dancing. Leeds Ukraine Community Centre brought delicious Ukrainian food and sold traditional crafts. Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos and a number of local businesses and individuals donated items for a very special auction. Over £3000 was raised on the night with donations still coming in… A huge thank you to everyone who helped organise the evening – especially the fabulous Life Team and wonderful Butler’s.”