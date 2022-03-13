The Homes for Ukraine programme, to be rolled out this week, will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety - even if they have no ties to the UK.

Until now, the visa route for people fleeing the war in Ukraine has been limited to those with family members settled in the UK.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove unveiled a Homes for Ukraine scheme this morning in a bid to help tens of thousands of people fleeing their homeland in the wake of Vladimir Putin's war. Photo: BBC/Jeff Overs

Below is what we know so far about the Homes for Ukraine programme.

What is the Homes for Ukraine programme?

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, proposed a scheme where an individual, charity, community group or businesses will be able to nominate a named Ukrainian person or family to stay in their home.

The aim is that thousands of Ukrainians fleeing war will be able to live in safety, rent-free regardless of their family connections to the UK.

Who can apply to help a refugee?

Anyone with a home or room available can offer accomodation to a Ukrainian person or family, however those offering accommodation will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

A website gathering expressions of interest is set to launch on Monday.

How much do people get for sponsoring a family?

Britons offering accommodation to Ukrainian refugees through the new route will receive a "thank you" payment of £350 per month.

People sponsoring refugees through the new uncapped route will be required to commit to the scheme for a minimum of six months, but are encouraged to keep up the offer for as long as they can.

Local authorities will also receive £10,500 in extra funding per refugee for support services - with more for children of school age, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

How long can Ukrainian refugees stay in the UK?

People will be able to nominate a Ukrainian family to stay with them rent-free, or in another property, for at least six months.

Ukrainians who are sponsored through the new humanitarian route will be granted three years' leave in total to remain in the UK, with entitlement to work and access to public services.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary, said the UK "stands behind Ukraine in their darkest hour", and urged people to "join the national effort" to help refugees.