Due to the dry weather experienced over the summer, areas of Yorkshire reservoirs that are usually underwater are now exposed. This has led to danger of deep mud and there have been examples of emergency services being required over the summer to rescue people who have walked into it. With the October half-term set to begin, Yorkshire Water has warned people that they should remain on public footpaths.

In a warning posted on Facebook, a spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “You might've noticed if you've been to our reservoirs recently that the dry weather we had in summer has left some areas of the reservoir that are usually underwater, exposed.

"There is a danger of deep mud in these areas and we've had incidents this summer when emergency services have attended our sites to rescue people who walked into the deep mud. If you're visiting our reservoirs this half-term, please stick to the public footpaths and don't take any risks by entering the exposed areas of the reservoirs or the water.”

Lindley Wood Reservoir near Otley was drying up over the summer.