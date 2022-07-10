Leeds heatwave: Is the weather hot enough to cook an egg on the pavement? Watch a reporter find out

Leeds recorded one of the hottest days of the year on Sunday.

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 5:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th July 2022, 5:37 pm

Temperatures have climbed to 28 degrees in the city centre - that’s hotter than in Istanbul in Turkey.

The heatwave coincided with Kirkstall Festival, the first in three years, as well as dance music festival Newsam Park and an NHS DJ fundraiser at Sheaf Street.

And the sunny weather is set to continue this week, with highs of 29C degrees expected on Monday.

We find out if it was hot enough to cook an egg on the pavement in Leeds

As the sun beat down, we sent a reporter to test the question that's on everyone's mind: Is it hot enough to cook an egg on the pavement in Leeds?

Watch them find out.

