Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YEP reader Graham Barnes took a video appearing to show a pipe from Morley Victoria Reservoir leaking water into a nearby road.

However, Yorkshire Water insisted this was due to maintenance, adding that rainwater was being cleared out of a chamber in order to reservice the facility.

Yorkshire is currently in a drought and Yorkshire Water introduced a hosepipe ban on August 26.

The pipe shows water being siphoned off.

While filming the water running out, Graham said: “Here they are, letting it run down the drain.

"So much for the drought we all appear to be in. The Yorkshire Water company doesn’t seem to be bothered about wasting water.”

Yorkshire Water put out a comment responding to the video, stating: “We’re carrying out some essential maintenance work at Morley Victoria service reservoir, which will mean that we have greater capacity and can store more water from our grid network.

"We know it may look odd to our customers – in order to carry out the maintenance work we needed to clear rain water out of a small chamber into a nearby drain. Reservicing the chamber will allow us to put in back into use, meaning more water and resilience in our network during the prolonged dry period.