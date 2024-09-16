The Spinney, Leeds: Coroner's office issues appeal to locate family of a 70-year-old man found dead
Coroners launch investigations into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent, unnatural. or where the cause is unknown.
They are also called up if a person dies while in police custody, prison, or any other type of state detention.
The coroner is also tasked with contacting a person’s nearest relatives after their death.
Wakefield’s coroner’s office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Christopher Atkinson, aged 70, from The Spinney, Leeds, LS17 6TQ, who sadly died on Monday, September 2, 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
