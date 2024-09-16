The Spinney, Leeds: Coroner's office issues appeal to locate family of a 70-year-old man found dead

Coroner’s officers are asking for help to find the family of a man in his 70s who was found dead in Leeds at the start of September.

Coroners launch investigations into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent, unnatural. or where the cause is unknown.

They are also called up if a person dies while in police custody, prison, or any other type of state detention.

Coroner's officers in Wakefield are asking for help in tracing any known relatives of Christopher Atkinson, aged 70, from The Spinney, Leeds. | National World/Google

The coroner is also tasked with contacting a person’s nearest relatives after their death.

Wakefield’s coroner’s office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Christopher Atkinson, aged 70, from The Spinney, Leeds, LS17 6TQ, who sadly died on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

