Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are appealing to find the family of a Leeds woman found dead.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives Jennifer Wright, aged 77, from Castle Grange, Leeds, LS19 7AL who died on Wednesday August, 28 2024.

Earlier this week, coroner officers issued a joint appeal to locate the families of a 31-year-old man and 58-year-old who were found dead earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

