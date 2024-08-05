Wakefield coroner's office issues appeal to find family of 61-year-old Leeds man found dead

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are appealing to find the family of a Leeds man found dead.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Derek Websdale.Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Derek Websdale.
Wakefield Coroners Court wants to trace the family of Derek Websdale. | National World

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives Derek Websdale, aged 61, from Oatland Court, Leeds, LS7 1SD who died on Monday, July 22.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

They are also seeking information to locate the family of Phillip Grist, aged 43, from Stanley Street, Pontefract, WF7 6AF who died on Saturday, July 27.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

Related topics:LeedsWakefieldPontefractCoroners Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice