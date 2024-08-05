Wakefield coroner's office issues appeal to find family of 61-year-old Leeds man found dead
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives Derek Websdale, aged 61, from Oatland Court, Leeds, LS7 1SD who died on Monday, July 22.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
They are also seeking information to locate the family of Phillip Grist, aged 43, from Stanley Street, Pontefract, WF7 6AF who died on Saturday, July 27.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.