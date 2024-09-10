Coroner’s officers are searching for the family of a man in his 60s who was found dead in August.

Investigations are launched by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent, unnatural. or where the cause is unknown.

They are also called up if a person dies while in prison, police custody or any other type of state detention.

Wakefield coroner's officers are looking for anyone who might know Richard Bell, 67, of Raywood Close in Yeadon, Leeds. | National World / Google

It is also the coroner’s officers job to contact a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield coroner’s office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of 67-year-old Richard Bell, of Raywood Close in Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7LB, who died on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

