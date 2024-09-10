Wakefield coroner's office issues appeal to locate family of a 67-year-old man from Yeadon, Leeds found dead
Investigations are launched by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent, unnatural. or where the cause is unknown.
They are also called up if a person dies while in prison, police custody or any other type of state detention.
It is also the coroner’s officers job to contact a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield coroner’s office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of 67-year-old Richard Bell, of Raywood Close in Yeadon, Leeds LS19 7LB, who died on Friday, August 30, 2024.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
