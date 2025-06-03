Wakefield Coroner's Office launches search for families of two men found dead in Leeds and Pontefract
Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.
Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of David Whiteman, aged 56, of White Apron Street, Pontefract, WF9 3LH who died on Sunday, May 25 2025.
They are also seeking the family of Lorance Anis Touni, aged 46, of Kensington Terrace, Leeds, LS6 1BE who died on Saturday, May 24 2025.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.