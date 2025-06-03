Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are asking for help to locate the families of two men found dead.

Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.

Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of a man in Pontefract and a man in Leeds. | National World

Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of David Whiteman, aged 56, of White Apron Street, Pontefract, WF9 3LH who died on Sunday, May 25 2025.

They are also seeking the family of Lorance Anis Touni, aged 46, of Kensington Terrace, Leeds, LS6 1BE who died on Saturday, May 24 2025.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.