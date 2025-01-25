Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are seeking the families of three men found dead.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Simon Fagge, aged 45, of Leeds Road, Castleford, WF10 4LX who died on Monday, January 20.

They are also looking to find the relatives of Philip Brogden, aged 74, of Rossefield Approach, Leeds, LS13 3RG who also died on Monday, January 20 and the families of Paul Tarrant, aged 77, of Eskdale Road, Wakefield, WF2 9HF who died on Tuesday, January 21.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.