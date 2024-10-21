Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coroner’s officers in Wakefield are appealing to find the family of a man found dead in Leeds.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Stuart Marshall, aged 78, of Springwood Gardens, Leeds, LS8 2QB who died on Thursday, October 10.

They are also seeking information to locate the family of Shaun De Lisle, aged 48, last known address of Bowman Street, Wakefield, who died on Sunday, October 13.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.