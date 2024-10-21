Wakefield Coroner issues public appeal in search for family of 78-year-old Leeds man found dead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Stuart Marshall, aged 78, of Springwood Gardens, Leeds, LS8 2QB who died on Thursday, October 10.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
They are also seeking information to locate the family of Shaun De Lisle, aged 48, last known address of Bowman Street, Wakefield, who died on Sunday, October 13.
Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.