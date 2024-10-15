Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find families of two men found dead in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coroner’s officers are trying to track down the families of two men found dead in Leeds.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NW/Google

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Paul Dewhirst, aged 52, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Leeds, LS11 7BQ who died on Sunday, October 6.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

They are also appealing for help in locating the relatives of Gary Devlin, aged 67, from Recreation View, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 0AP who died on Tuesday, October 8.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.

Related topics:LeedsWakefieldCoroners Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice