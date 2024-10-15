Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coroner’s officers are trying to track down the families of two men found dead in Leeds.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Paul Dewhirst, aged 52, of Cross Flatts Avenue, Leeds, LS11 7BQ who died on Sunday, October 6.

They are also appealing for help in locating the relatives of Gary Devlin, aged 67, from Recreation View, Holbeck, Leeds, LS11 0AP who died on Tuesday, October 8.

Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.