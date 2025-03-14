A lifesaving defibrillator cannot be accessed in case of an emergency in a Leeds suburb, as pictures show the area surrounding it blocked off by works.

Access to the portable defibrillator, located outside the public library on King Lane, Moor Allerton, has been blocked off as a hole for Yorkshire Water works has been created directly underneath it.

Pictures sent to the Yorkshire Evening Post, showcased the potentially lifesaving piece of equipment completely inaccessible. Defibrillators are lifesaving devices capable of producing a high-energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Access to the portable defibrillator, located outside the public library on King Lane, Moor Allerton, has been shut off. | Submits

One concerned resident told the YEP the defibrillator was “quite clearly unusable because of the repair work”.

“If anyone tried to gain access to it then they would quite literally fall down the hole,” they said.

“You would hope it will be dealt with as soon as possible in case of an emergency.”

The YEP understands that Yorkshire Water plan to reinstall access to the device as soon as possible.

Yorkshire Water and Leeds City Council have been approached for comment.