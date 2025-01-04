Leeds volunteers train more than 600 people in CPR in effort to boost cardiac arrest survival rates
The Restart A Heart initiative, from the Resuscitation Council UK, aims to increase survival rates as statistics show that only one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.
But volunteers in Leeds are helping to tackle that figure by equipping more people with the knowledge and confidence to act in the hope of saving lives.
Maria Psefteli, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Leeds and a campaign volunteer, said: “Here in Leeds, we have been championing Restart A Heart for five years.
“We believe that everyone has a right to learn the life-saving skill of CPR and how to confidently use a defibrillator.”
A recent training event at Kirkgate Market saw 90 participants learn vital skills, bringing the total number of people trained in the city to 613.
Maria added: “We’re really hoping to carry on with this message and have an impact on the community.”
Jenny O’Sullivan, a clinical skills educator at the University of Leeds, said: “We’re hoping to engage as many people as we can to increase their confidence and skills around CPR and the use of defibrillators.
“By increasing knowledge and spreading awareness of these life-saving measures, we can improve survival rates.”
