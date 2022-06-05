This nine bedroom manor in Horsforth with immaculately presented interiors is on the market for an asking price of £2,950,000.
The mansion, which has exceptional living space spread across three floors, is complete with a basement entertainment space consisting of a cinema, snooker room, arcade room, a gym and a bedroom. There is also space to build an indoor swimming pool if desired.
On the ground floor, visitors can enjoy a modern kitchen with wine storage, a formal sitting room and a coffee room, a luxurious dining space and a playroom with an adjoining home office.
Upstairs are the other eight bedrooms, including, most notably, a stunning principal bedroom suite with a fitted dressing room, kitchenette and en suite bathroom.
The house is situated within a generous plot of about four acres, comprising woodland and landscaped gardens, entertaining spaces and leisure amenities such as a mini golf course.
Craggwood Manor is about one mile from the centre of Horsforth, with good access to everyday facilities and amenities. The centre of Leeds is about five miles away and easily accessible by car or on the train from the station at Horsforth.
For more information about Craggwood Manor, please head to the Savills website or ring 01904 617 820.