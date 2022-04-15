Leeds churches join local push for city councillors to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the region

A letter from Churches and the Christian Community in West Yorkshire in support of the Ukrainian and Russian communities that already live here and will arrive as refugees.

On February 24, 2022 Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces.

A letter from Churches and the Christian Community in West Yorkshire in support of the Ukrainian and Russian communities that already live here and will arrive as refugees. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

As Christian leaders, we stand together in our response. We lament and grieve the catastrophe and carnage which this war has inflicted upon men, women and children in Ukraine.

We pray for the cessation of war and the flourishing of peace. We wholeheartedly affirm that Ukrainians, whether recent refugees or previous residents, are welcome here!

We request that MPs, Councillors and the Mayoral Authority in West Yorkshire work with politicians nationally to grant safe and timely passage for Ukrainian refugees to stay in our region and that the compassionate offers of accommodation through hosting be appropriately utilised.

We encourage everyone in our region to play their part in supporting the people of Ukraine, whether through prayer, financial giving, donating appropriate items, or offering to host refugees or support them in other ways.

Many of us have been encouraged by the work of the Christian Community in Ukraine and the surrounding nations to support those affected by the war.

We admire their tireless hard work, sacrifice and huge bravery and continue to pray for everyone impacted by the conflict.

We also ask for compassion towards the people of Russia who live here, for many Russians have experienced hardship themselves and many oppose the war.

At this time of Easter, Christians remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ who died for our sins on the Cross at Calvary in Jerusalem.

We also remember the huge hardship, physical and mental torture and sacrifice that is being experienced in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and many other cities, towns and villages.